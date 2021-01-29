Illinois health officials report record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered for 3rd straight day, 4,156 cases and 71 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 71 additional deaths as the state also reported a record high number of vaccine doses administered for the third straight day.
Illinois reported administering 58,357 doses within the most recent 24-hour period.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Bond County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- Douglas County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 40s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s
- Logan County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Saline County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,120,528 cases, including 19,138 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total of 15,844,619.
As of Thursday night, 2,735 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 22 to January 28 is 4.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 22 to January 28 is 5.4 percent.
A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 496,100 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,800,575.
Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Thursday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered, making it the third day in a row Illinois as seen a record high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.