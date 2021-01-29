Illinois health officials report record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered for 3rd straight day, 4,156 cases and 71 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 71 additional deaths as the state also reported a record high number of vaccine doses administered for the third straight day.

Illinois reported administering 58,357 doses within the most recent 24-hour period.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bond County: 1 female 70s

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

Douglas County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 40s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 60s

Logan County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Pike County: 1 male 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 male 70s

Shelby County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,120,528 cases, including 19,138 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 111,057 specimens for a total of 15,844,619.

As of Thursday night, 2,735 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 22 to January 28 is 4.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 22 to January 28 is 5.4 percent.

A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 496,100 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,800,575.

Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 887,845 vaccines administered, including 131,401 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 38,738 doses. Thursday, a total of 58,357 doses were administered, making it the third day in a row Illinois as seen a record high number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.