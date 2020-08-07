Illinois health officials report over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the state had 2,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Clark County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s,

Ford County: 1 male 80s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Madison County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 190,508 cases, including 7,613 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. T

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.