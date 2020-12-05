Illinois health officials report 9,887 new cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths

Health officials announced 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 208 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 779,975 cases, including 13,179 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 102,678 specimens for a total 11,021,676. As of last night, 5,331 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 28 – December 4, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 28 – December 4, 2020 is 11.9%.

The numbers come the day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the initial vaccine delivery plan for the state. Vaccines will be distributed among the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita, Pritzker said Friday.

Officials are expecting an opening shipment of 109,000 vaccine doses as early as mid-month. While hundreds of thousands more are expected in subsequent weeks, Pritzker said, he would not predict how long it would take to vaccinate those first in line.