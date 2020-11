Illinois health officials report 9,469 new cases of COVID-19, 125 deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 125 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 females 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DeWitt County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Hancock County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Henry County: 1 female 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Kendall County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Lee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 female 30s

Mercer County: 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Pike County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Randolph County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

Warren County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 674,089 cases, including 11,677 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,323 specimens for a total of 9,990,304. As of last night, 6,134 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 patients were in the ICU and 668 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 17 to November 23 is 10.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 17 to November 23 is 12.4%.