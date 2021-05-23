Illinois health officials report 943 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.

Additionally, 65 percent of all Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s

Ford County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 female 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 40s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267.

As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 16 to May 22 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16 to May 22 iss 2.8 percent.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses. Yesterday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.