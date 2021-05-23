Illinois health officials report 943 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 943 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.

Additionally, 65 percent of all Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 males 80s
  • Ford County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 60s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 40s
  • Macon County: 1 female 70s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,375,508 cases, including 22,623 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,200 specimens for a total of 24,233,267.

As of last night, 1,417 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 16 to May 22 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 16 to May 22 iss 2.8 percent.

A total of 10,904,411 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 75,546 doses. Yesterday, 60,746 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News