Illinois health officials report 891 new cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths

CHICAGO Illinois health officials announced 891 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 42 additional deaths.

Additionally, 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 49 percent of Illinois adults being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
  • DeWitt County: 1 male 50s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 100+
  • Henry County: 1 male 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
  • Knox County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 70s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 100+
  • Mercer County: 1 female 70s
  • Montgomery County: 1 female 60s
  • Randolph County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s
  • Richland County: 1 male 50s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 50s
  • Vermilion County: 1 female 60s
  • Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s
  • Woodford County: 1 female 90s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,379,279 cases, including 22,718 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,705 specimens for a total of 24,434,225.

As of Wednesday night, 1,316 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 186 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 20 to May 26 is 1.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 20 to May 26 is 2.5 percent.

A total of 11,113,382 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 67,485 doses. On Wednesday. 63,717 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

