Illinois health officials report 7,598 new cases of COVID-19, 76 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 7,598 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 76 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s

Christian County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Hancock County: 1 female 80s

Henderson County: 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 60s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

Johnson County: 1 male 50s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 50s

Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 5 males 80s

Massac County: 1 male 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 2 males 60s

Richland County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 787,573 cases, including 13,255 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Saturday night, 5,160 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 29 to December 5 is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 29 to December 5 is 11.8%.