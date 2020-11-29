Illinois health officials report 7,178 new cases of COVID-19, 57 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 7,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 57 additional deaths.

The state reported 62,740 tests in the last 24 hours, a marked decline from recent totals regularly totaling over 95,000 daily tests. The decrease is due to decreased hours and fewer people getting tested on the holiday weekend.

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 50s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 9 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Fayette County: 2 males 80s

Fulton County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Mason County: 1 female 90s

Massac County: 1 female 70s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 50s

Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 720,114 cases, including 12,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,740 specimens for a total of 10,431,018.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 22 to November 28 is 10.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 22 to November 28 is 12.1 percent.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to Thanksgiving travel and gathering. Fauci additionally warned that distancing measures could not be eased by Christmas.