Illinois health officials report 674 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials have reported 674 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 24 additional deaths.
Additionally, over 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with nearly 51 percent of Illinois adults being fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 60s
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 30s
- Kendall County: 1 female 70s
- Lee County: 1 male 60s
- Livingston County: 1 male 70s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 30s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Currently, Illinois public health officials are reporting a total of 1,383,739 cases, including 22,865 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 55,432 specimens for a total of 24,731,489.
As of Wednesday night, 997 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 273 patients were in the ICU and 154 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 27 to June 2 is 1.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 27 to June 2 is 1.7 percent.
A total of 11,374,677 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 37,328 doses. On Wednesday, 36,372 doses were reported administered in Illinois.