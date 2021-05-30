Illinois health officials report 602 new cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 602 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 18 additional deaths.

Additionally, 67 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose, with more than 50 percent of Illinois adults being fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 40s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 1,381,665 cases, including 22,794 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,607 specimens for a total of 24,590,395.

As of Saturday night, 1,078 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 298 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 23 to May 29 is 1.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 23 to May 29 is 2.1 percent.

A total of 11,269,651 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,177 doses. On Saturday, 39,222 doses were reported administered in Illinois.