Illinois health officials report 5,644 new cases of COVID-19, 106 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 5,644 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 106 additional deaths as the state’s positivity rate has risen since a marked drop earlier in the month.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 female 90s

Bond County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Carroll County: 1 male 70s

Christian County: 1 female 70s

Clay County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DeKalb County: 1 male 60s

DuPage County: 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Fulton County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Grundy County: 1 female 80s

Henry County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Logan County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Mason County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 100+

McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Perry County: 1 female 80s

Pike County: 1 female 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Warren County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Washington County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 948,006 cases, including 16,179 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,786 specimens for a total of 13,103,444.

As of Monday night, 4,313 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 904 patients were in the ICU and 506 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 22 to December 28 is 7.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 22 to December 28 is 8.8%.