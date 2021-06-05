Illinois health officials report 538 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 32 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Coles County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70ss, 1 male 80s

Jersey County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 40s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 50s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

McDonough County; 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 40s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Health officials also reported that almost 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,384,903 cases, including 22,912 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,827 specimens for a total of 24,847,616. As of Friday night, 882 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 29 to June 4 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 29 to June 4 is 1.5%.