Illinois health officials report 4,711 new cases of COVID-19, 81 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 81 additional deaths as the state’s positivity rate drops after a recent increase.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 3 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 7 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s

Fulton County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 2 females 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 2 males 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,028,750 cases, including 17,574 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,775 specimens for a total of 14,103,289.

As of Saturday night, 3,527 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 740 patients were in the ICU and 391 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 3 to January 9 is 7.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 3 to January 9 is 9.1%.