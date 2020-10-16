Illinois health officials report 4,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 4,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 38 additional deaths.
The 4,554 new cases represents a single-day high for the state for the second day in a row since the pandemic began.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 60s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from October 9 to October 15 is 5.1 percent.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768.
As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.