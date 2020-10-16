Illinois health officials report 4,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 38 additional deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 4,554 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 38 additional deaths.

The 4,554 new cases represents a single-day high for the state for the second day in a row since the pandemic began.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Clay County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s

Ogle County: 1 male 70s

Richland County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from October 9 to October 15 is 5.1 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,759 specimens for a total of 6,618,768.

As of Thursday night, 2,016 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 410 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.