Illinois health officials report 4,004 cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

Henry County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Menard County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 2 males 60s

The IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases, including 21,476 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,737 specimens for a total of 21,017,929.

As of Thursday night, 1,808 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 369 patients were in the ICU and 163 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 2-8, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 2-8, 2021 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,841,285. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

A total of 6,871,645 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 118,336 doses.

On Thursday, a record 164,462 doses were reported administered in Illinois.