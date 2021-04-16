Illinois health officials report 3,866 cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 3,866 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

DuPage County; 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s

Henry County: 1male 80s, 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,296,381 cases, including 21,630 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 93,602 specimens for a total of 21,571,023.

As of Thursday night, 2,058 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 205 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 9-15, 2021 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 9-15, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,777,825.

A total of 7,779,290 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,664 doses. On Friday, 166,885 doses were reported administered in Illinois.