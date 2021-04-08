Illinois health officials report 3,739 cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths

Health officials announced 3,739 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 34 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,269,196 cases since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,741 specimens for a total of 20,916,192.

As of Wednesday night, 1,798 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.8%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 8,642,545. This number includes doses allocated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.

Also Thursday, Gov. Pritzker announce Illinois will be moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. Starting Monday, April 12, Illinois resident over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine.

A total of 6,707,183 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 112,680 doses.

Wednesday, a record 154,201 doses were reported administered in Illinois.