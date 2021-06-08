Illinois health officials report 365 cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

Health officials on Tuesday reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 11 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,385,854 cases, including 22,974 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,408 specimens for a total of 24,949,758. As of Monday night, 791 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 226 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 1-7, 2021 is 1.3%.

In addition, more than 68% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,708,874 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,852 doses. Yesterday, 44,174 doses were reported administered in Illinois.