Illinois health officials report 3,581 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
– Adams County: 1 female 80s
– Bureau County: 1 female 70s
– Champaign County: 1 male 80s
– Christian County: 1 male 80s
– Clay County: 1 male 90s
– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
– Jersey County: 1 female 80s
– Knox County: 1 female 80s
– Lake County: 1 female 90s
– LaSalle County: 2 females 80s
– Lee County: 1 female 80s
– Macon County: 1 male 70s
– McHenry County: 1 female 80s
– Menard County: 1 male 90s
– Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
– Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
– St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s
– Stephenson County: 1 female 60s
– Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s
– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
– Williamson County: 1 female 80s
– Winnebago County; 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421.
As of Wednesday night, 2,043 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.2%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.9%.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355.
A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. On Wednesday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.