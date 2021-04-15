Illinois health officials report 3,581 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

– Adams County: 1 female 80s

– Bureau County: 1 female 70s

– Champaign County: 1 male 80s

– Christian County: 1 male 80s

– Clay County: 1 male 90s

– Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Jersey County: 1 female 80s

– Knox County: 1 female 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 2 females 80s

– Lee County: 1 female 80s

– Macon County: 1 male 70s

– McHenry County: 1 female 80s

– Menard County: 1 male 90s

– Montgomery County: 1 female 80s

– Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s

– Stephenson County: 1 female 60s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 90s

– Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

– Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Williamson County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County; 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,292,515 cases, including 21,609 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421.

As of Wednesday night, 2,043 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,636,355.

A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. On Wednesday, 129,755 doses were reported administered in Illinois.