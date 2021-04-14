Illinois health officials report 3,536 cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths

Health officials reported 3,536 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday including 31 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,288,934 cases, including 21,570 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 88,390 specimens for a total of 21,371,760. As of Tuesday night, 2,076 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 453 patients were in the ICU and 198 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 7-13, 2021 is 4.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 7-13, 2021 is 5.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,386,135. A total of 7,482,650 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,810 doses.

Tuesday, 138,538 doses were reported administered in Illinois.