Illinois health officials report 3,394 cases of COVID-19, 38 deaths

Health officials reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 38 deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 89,057 specimens for a total of 22,558,270.  

As of Wednesday night, 2,115 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 475 patients were in the ICU and 231 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 22-28, 2021 is 3.5%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28, 2021 is 4.0%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,546,345.  A total of 9,155,989 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,434 doses. 

Wednesday, 107,689 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

