Illinois health officials report 3,292 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 3,292 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 40 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 70s

DeWitt County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 100+

Effingham County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 70s

Knox County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

Logan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Macon County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Stephenson County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,101,819 cases, including 18,750 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,138 specimens for a total of 15,409,832.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 617 patients were in the ICU and 321 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 17 to January 23 is 4.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 17 to January 23 is 6 percent.

A total of 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 524,050 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,636,775. Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 681,473 vaccines administered, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities.

Saturday, a total of 23,653 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,776 doses.

If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, regions 1 and 2 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Monday.