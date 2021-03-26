Illinois health officials report 3,002 new cases of COVID-19, 33 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 3,002 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 33 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 teen, 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Johnson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Lee County: 1 male 60s

Macoupin County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Marshall County: 1 female 30s

McLean County: 1 male 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 80s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,232,900 cases, including 21,203 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 76,774 specimens for a total of 19,972,391.

As of Thursday night, 1,302 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 264 patients were in the ICU and 120 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 19-25, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 19-25, 2021 is 3.3%.

A total of doses of 6,146,815 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,561,715.

A total of 5,281,618 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 364,302 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 99,449 doses. On Thursday, 126,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.