Illinois health officials report 298 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 298 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 11 additional deaths.

Additionally, over 69 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 52 percent of Illinois adults now fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
  • Greene County: 1 male 40s
  • Knox County: 1 female 90s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Vermilion County: 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting 1,387,595 cases of COVID-19, including 23,061 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 35,598 specimens for a total of 25,160,648.

As of Saturday night, 625 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 180 patients were in the ICU and 93 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 6 to June 12 is 0.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 6 to June 12 is 1.2 percent.

A total of 11,924,966 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,953 doses. On Saturday, 22,917 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

