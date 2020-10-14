Illinois health officials report 2,862 cases of coronavirus, 49 deaths

Health officials reported 2,862 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 49 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923.

In a statement, IDPH said it will adjust how data is reported for Region 6, east central Illinois.

Health officials said Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately.