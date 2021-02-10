Illinois health officials report 2,825 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 53 additional deaths Wednesday.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,152,995 cases, including 19,739 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 82,885 specimens for a total of 16,822,385. As of Tuesday night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 3–9, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 3–9, 2021 is 4.0%.

A total of 1,724,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 428,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,152,425, according to the health department.

A total of 1,480,079 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 223,790 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,135 doses. Yesterday, 62,923 doses were administered. Illinois is on-track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Also Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state will be expanding vaccination eligibility to Phase 1B on February 25.

“In light of a steadily increasing federal vaccine supply, Illinois is making plans to expand Phase 1B eligibility on February 25 to people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC. In addition, Illinois will also prioritize individuals with disabilities,” a statement from the governor’s office said.