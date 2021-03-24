Illinois health officials report 2,793 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 , including 20 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Fulton County: 1 female 70s

Henry County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 2 females 70s

Macon County: 1 male 50s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases of COVID-19, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,381 specimens for a total of 19,805,516.

As of Tuesday night, 1,261 individuals in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 17 to March 23 is 2.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17 to March 23 is 3.1 percent.

A total of 5,853,915 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total amount of Illinois vaccine doses to 6,268,815.

A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses. On Tuesday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Illinois health officials have adjusted vaccine data to address a previously reported discrepancy, and now includes doses administered on previous days that were initially excluded from the system.

These doses were not reported due to records including only partial information about recipients, according to IDPH.

Roughly 100,000 doses were added to the overall total when accounting for recipients with only partial information on record.