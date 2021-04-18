Illinois health officials report 2,666 new cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,666 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 10 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,302,241 cases of COVID-19, including 21,663 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,106 specimens for a total of 21,729,314.

As of Saturday night, 2,127 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 11 to April 17 is 4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11 to April 17 is 4.7 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945. A total of 8,054,634 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,146 doses. On Saturday, 115,330 doses were reported administered in Illinois.