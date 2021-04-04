Illinois health officials report 2,449 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 14 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 40s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,256,634 cases, including 21,373 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,116 specimens for a total of 20,626,612.

As of Saturday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 28 to April 3 is 3.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 28 to April 3 is 4.3 percent.

A total of 7,335,385 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 448,830 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois doses to 7,784,215.

A total of 6,290,822 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 368,239 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 108,914 doses. On Saturday, 102,215 doses were reported administered in Illinois.