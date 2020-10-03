Illinois health officials report 2,442 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,442 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 31 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Christian County: 1 male 80s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Crawford County: 1 male 50s
  • Greene County: 1 female 70s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 60s
  • Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Mercer County: 1 female 90s
  • Monroe County: 1 female 60s
  • Morgan County: 1 male 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s, 3 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases, including 8,774 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 26-October 2 is 3.4%.

As of Friday night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

