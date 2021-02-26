Illinois health officials report 2,441 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths

Health officials reported 2,441 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday, including 55 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,183,667 cases, including 20,460 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,256 specimens for a total of 17,988,085.

As of Thursday night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 174 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 19–25, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 19–25, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,726,745 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 444,500 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,171,245.

Also Friday, Illinois officials including Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the United Center would become a mass vaccination site next month.

A total of 2,543,620 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 307,382 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,988 doses. Yesterday, 102,670 doses were administered in Illinois, marking the second highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.