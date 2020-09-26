Illinois health officials report 2,441 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,441 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
  • Greene County: 1 male 60s
  • Hamilton County: 1 female 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
  • McLean County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
  • Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 – Sept. 25 is 3.6%. 

As of Friday night, 1,597 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.   

