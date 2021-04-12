Illinois health officials report 2,433 cases of COVID-19, 18 deaths

Health officials reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, including 18 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,282,205 cases, including 21,523 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 53,115 specimens for a total of 21,225,122.

As of Sunday night, 1,998 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 418 patients were in the ICU and 177 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 5-11, 2021 is 4.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 5-11, 2021 is 4.9%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,001,105. A total of 7,243,383 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 132,188 doses.

Also Monday, anyone 16 and older in Illinois will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 2 in the state’s recovery begins.

Sunday, 64,772 doses were reported administered in Illinois. The Illinois National Guard has administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines at state-supported vaccination sites around the state.