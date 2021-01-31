Illinois health officials report 2,428 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 40 additional deaths.

If metrics continue to improve, Region 7 will move to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan Monday.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Boone County: 1 female 80s

Clinton County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Marion County: 1 female 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 teen

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,126,301 cases, including 19,243 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,871 specimens for a total of 16,039,292.

As of Saturday night, 2,467 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 538 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 24 to January 30 is 3.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 24 to January 30 is 5 percent.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575.

Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 981,988 vaccines administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 42,931 doses. Saturday, a total of 36,851 doses were administered.