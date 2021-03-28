Illinois health officials report 2,250 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials announced 2,250 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 23 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Coles County: 1 male 50s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Franklin County: 1 male 50s

Kane County: 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s

Warren County: 1 female 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,237,828 cases of COVID-19, including 21,251 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,729 specimens for a total of 20,134,295.

As of Saturday night, 1,337 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 107 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 21 to March 27 is 3.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 21 to March 27 is 3.6 percent.

A total of 6,277,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois COVID-19 vaccine doses to 6,692,795.

A total of 5,528,422 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 366,892 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,081 doses. On Saturday, 110,211 doses were reported administered in Illinois.