Illinois health officials report 2,211 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,211 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 19 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 40s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,343,988 cases, including 22,066 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 57,483 specimens for a total of 22,929,518.

As of Monday night, 2,074 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 493 patients were in the ICU and 262 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 27 to May 3 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 27 to May 3 is 4 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,970,775. A total of 9,450,418 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 72,613 doses. On Monday, 40,631 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Data from this weekend from several pharmacies, including Walgreens, Jewel-Osco and CVS is not yet available due to a national outage in the pharmacies system, so the doses being reported as administered are likely to be low.

The missing doses will be reflected in numbers in the next couple days.