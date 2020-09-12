Illinois health officials report 2,121 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Kane County: 1 female 50s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Madison County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 90s

Wayne County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 259,909 cases, including 8,295 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Friday night, 1,509 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 344 patients were in ICU and 170 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.