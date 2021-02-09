Illinois health officials report 2,082 new cases of COVID-19; 20 deaths

Health officials reported over 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday, including 20 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,082 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,150,170 cases, including 19,686 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 55,705 specimens for a total of 16,739,500. As of Monday night, 2,117 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 497 patients were in the ICU and 240 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 2–8, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 2–8, 2021 is 4.0%.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225.

A total of 1,417,156 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 216,522 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,455 doses. On Monday, 58,189 doses were administered, almost doubled compared to a week ago Monday, February 1, when 32,559 vaccines were administered.