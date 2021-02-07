Illinois health officials report 2,060 new cases of COVID-19, 48 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials have reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 48 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Bond County: 1 male 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s
- Cumberland County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Grundy County: 1 female 60s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 2 males 80s
- Lee County: 1 male 50s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s, 3 females 90s
- Woodford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,146,341 cases, including 19,633 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,550 specimens for a total of 16,636,585.
As of Saturday night, 2,188 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 507 patients were in the ICU and 245 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 31 to February 6 is 3.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 31 to February 6 is 4.1 percent.
A total of 1,635,925 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 496,100 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total amount of vaccine doses in Illinois to 2,132,025.
A total of 1,342,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,553 doses.