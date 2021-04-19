Illinois health officials report 1,959 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

– Mason County: 1 male 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,304,200 cases, including 21,685 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820. As of Sunday night, 2,128 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 12-18, 2021 is 4.0%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18, 2021 is 4.7%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945.

A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. On Sunday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.