Illinois health officials report 1,860 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 1,860 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 27 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Adams County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s
  • Franklin County: 1 male 60s
  • Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
  • Kane County: 1 female 50s
  • Kankakee County: 1 female 70s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 70s
  • McLean County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 50s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 60s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
  • Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,339,728 cases, including 22,019 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,159 specimens for a total of 22,822,562.

As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 472 patients were in the ICU and 225 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 25 to May 1 is 3.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 25 to May 1 is 4.1 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,802,395. A total of 9,393,137 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 83,239 doses. On Saturday, 44,678 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News