Illinois health officials report 1,795 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 24 deaths

Health officials reported 1,795 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday and 24 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,166,717 cases, including 20,057 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 49,937 specimens for a total of 17,320,814. As of Tuesday night, 1,719 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 375 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 10–16, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 10–16, 2021 is 3.4%.

Health officials also said Wednesday this week’s weather in Illinois and across the country has delayed vaccine delivery across the state.

This week’s allocation from the federal government was approximately 365,000 doses, but Illinois has only received about 55,000 doses so far this week, according to IDPH. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated some shipments may go out Wednesday.

A total of doses of 2,102,500 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,547,700. A total of 1,903,942 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 256,114 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 60,552 doses.

Tuesday, 40,380 doses were administered.

Weather will most likely contribute to reduced vaccinations over the next several days.