Illinois health officials report 1,778 COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Coronavirus

Daily report of coronavirus in Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials announced 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 40 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484.  As of Wednesday night, 2,055 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.0%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.8%.

A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses. 

Wednesday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News