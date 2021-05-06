Illinois health officials report 1,778 COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Health officials announced 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday, including 40 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,296 specimens for a total of 23,103,484. As of Wednesday night, 2,055 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 483 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.8%.

A total of 9,646,432 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 70,063 doses.

Wednesday, 99,599 doses were reported administered in Illinois.