Illinois health officials report 1,761 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 5 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

– Cook County: 1 male 80s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 1 male 80s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,239,589 cases, including 21,256 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744.

As of Sunday night, 1,352 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28, 2021 is 3.8%.

A total of doses of 6,277,895 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 6,692,795.

A total of 5,577,614 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,769 doses. Yesterday, 49,192 doses were reported administered in Illinois.