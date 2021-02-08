Illinois health officials report 1,747 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,747 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Boone County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Hardin County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 30s

Knox County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 male 40s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 80s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Washington County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,148,088 cases, including 19,668 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total of 16,683,795.

As of Sunday night, 2,161 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 1 to February 7 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 1 to February 7 is 4.1 percent.

A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,134,225. A total of 1,358,967 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 212,256 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,794 doses. On Sunday, 16,110 doses of vaccine were administered.