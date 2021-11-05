Illinois health officials report 17,462 cases of COVID-19, 183 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

Of Illinois’ total population, 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Wednesday, IDPH adopted CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 years to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years is a smaller dose, a third of the dose for individuals 12 years and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart, for all eligible individuals.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,712,986 cases, including 25,948 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, Oct. 29, laboratories have reported 820,983 specimens for a total of 36,109,599.

As of Thursday night, 1,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29-November 4, 2021 is 2.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29-November 4, 2021 is 2.5%.

A total of 15,911,477 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,670 doses. Since reporting on Oct. 29, 368,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois.