Illinois health officials report 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, 30 deaths

Coronavirus

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 30 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 90s
  • Fulton County: 1 male 80s
  • Grundy County: 1 male 60s
  • Kane County: 1 female 80s
  • Kendall County: 1 male 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • LaSalle County: 2 females 70s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 80s
  • McDonough County: 1 male 50s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 40s
  • Saline County: 1 female 70s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
  • Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 female 60s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,354,967 cases of COVID-19, including 22,223 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,930 specimens for a total of 23,347,731.

As of Saturday night, 1,870 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 452 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 2 to May 8 is 2.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 2 to May 8 is 3.4 percent.

A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 73,622. On Saturday, 80,843 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

