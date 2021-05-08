Illinois health officials report 1,729 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,729 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Cass County: 1 male 60s

Champaign County: 1 male 60s

Cook County: 5 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Johnson County: 1 male 60s

Kankakee County: 1 female 40s

Lake County: 1 female 50s

Macon County: 1 male 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female teens

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,353,226 cases, including 22,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,312 specimens for a total of 23,281,801. As of Friday night, 1,947 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 1 to May 7, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 1 to May 7, 2021 is 3.6%.

A total of 9,827,646 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 68,455 doses. On Friday, 107,688 doses were reported administered in Illinois.