Illinois health officials report 1,665 cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Health officials announce 1,665 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday and 27 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,177,320 cases, including 20,330 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 61,400 specimens for a total of 17,721,561.

As of Monday night, 1,488 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 16–22, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 16–22, 2021 is 3.0%.

A total of doses of 2,307,685 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,752,885. A total of 2,254,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,269 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,917 doses.

Monday, 43,282 doses were administered in Illinois.

Also Tuesday, the City of Chicago announced it would ease travel restrictions on Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.