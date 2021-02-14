Illinois health officials report 1,631 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 35 additional deaths.

The state recorded its highest 7-day rolling average for vaccine doses administered thus far, reaching 62,927 doses.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Clay County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Hancock County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 2 males 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Menard County: 1 male 70s

Pulaski County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,162,154 cases, including 19,961 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,949 specimens for a total of 17,171,858.

As of Saturday night, 1,777 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 189 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 7 to February 13 is 3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 7 to February 13 is 3.6 percent.

A total of 2,125,375 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 445,200 vaccine doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,570,575.

A total of 1,783,345 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 244,699 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 62,927 doses, the highest total yet. On Saturday, 59,158 doses of vaccine were administered.